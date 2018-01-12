The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says agents seized an illegal pet monkey from singer Chris Brown's home in Tarzana.Capt. Patrick Foy said the department received multiple calls about a photo on Brown's Instagram page that showed his daughter posing with a monkey.The Fish and Wildlife Department then obtained a search warrant for illegal possession of a restricted species and presented it to Brown's attorney. Agents went to Brown's home Jan. 2 and seized the monkey as evidence, Foy said.Foy said Brown was not home at the time, but someone in the home brought the monkey out in a cage.The monkey was taken to a vet and then transferred to a primate facility.According to Foy, the case was handed over to the Los Angeles City Attorney's office.