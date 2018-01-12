ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Illegal pet monkey seized from Chris Brown's home by California wildlife officials

Chris Brown arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 28, 2015, in Los Angeles.

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says agents seized an illegal pet monkey from singer Chris Brown's home in Tarzana.

Capt. Patrick Foy said the department received multiple calls about a photo on Brown's Instagram page that showed his daughter posing with a monkey.

The Fish and Wildlife Department then obtained a search warrant for illegal possession of a restricted species and presented it to Brown's attorney. Agents went to Brown's home Jan. 2 and seized the monkey as evidence, Foy said.

Foy said Brown was not home at the time, but someone in the home brought the monkey out in a cage.

The monkey was taken to a vet and then transferred to a primate facility.

According to Foy, the case was handed over to the Los Angeles City Attorney's office.
