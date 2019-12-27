Arts & Entertainment

'Pick of the Litter' on Disney+ follows puppies training to be guide dogs for the blind

BURBANK, Calif. -- "Pick of the Litter" was first a documentary made in 2018 centered around the organization Guide Dogs for the Blind.

There were so many more positive "pup-stories" to tell, it's now a series on Disney+. It takes us into the world of the non-profit organization and follows potential guide dogs as they begin their arduous training process.

"We worked with the people at Guide Dogs for the Blind to find the best candidates and the most interesting stories, and just dove into it there and then see them all the way through the six episodes to see where they end up," said executive producer Don Hardy.

"I think this is the kind of series that everyone is going to feel good about," said executive producer Mary F. Celenza. "It spotlights an organization that does incredible work, it has amazing adorable dogs who are also doing incredible work, and it really makes you feel good, and I think just you get more and more invested with every episode that goes on. They're really special dogs."

"Would you call them the best of the best?" asked Hardy.

"I would call them the best of the best! I think I might call them the pick of the litter!" laughed Celenza.

You can check out the pack on "Pick of the Litter" airing now on Disney+.

Learn more about Disney + here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdogsdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
'Peloton husband' gives his girlfriend exercise bike
Car-theft suspect leads police on wild chase through LA
Kroger cautions shoppers about fake ad on Facebook
Tornado touches down in Ventura, causes minor damage
5 Freeway closed after storm drops heavy snow
Travel between Las Vegas to LA faces delays due to 15 Freeway closure
Show More
3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
Christmas typhoon in Philippines leaves 28 dead, 12 missing
Protecting the future of monarch butterflies
Big rig driver found dead on 5 Freeway through Grapevine
Antelope Valley residents wake up to blanket of white snow
More TOP STORIES News