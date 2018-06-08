DISNEYLAND

'Pirates of the Caribbean' reopens with Disneyland debut of female pirate Redd

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland's "Pirates of the Caribbean" reopened Friday featuring Redd, the ride's new female pirate. (Disney Parks and Resorts)

ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean ride reopened Friday with a new female pirate onboarding.

Her name is Redd, and she's described as a "brassy buccaneer" who will take center stage as guests pass through the town of Puerto Dorado.

The ride reopened without the bride auction that used to be featured inside.

EMBED More News Videos

Disneyland's long awaited change to its "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride is underway with a new female pirate, Redd, joining the crew.



Redd was also in the theme park's New Orleans Square interacting with guests and taking photos on Friday.

Pirates of the Caribbean reopened after being closed in April for routine maintenance.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneylandtheme parkfamilydiversitypirates of the caribbeandisneyAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEYLAND
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
OC girl with rare condition gifted Disneyland trip, therapy bed
Disneyland hosting job fair on Saturday
Disneyland collector opens Sherman Oaks exhibit before auction
Disneyland agrees to pay workers $15 minimum wage next year
More disneyland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News