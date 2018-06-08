EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3563848" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Disneyland's long awaited change to its "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride is underway with a new female pirate, Redd, joining the crew.

Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean ride reopened Friday with a new female pirate onboarding.Her name is Redd, and she's described as a "brassy buccaneer" who will take center stage as guests pass through the town of Puerto Dorado.The ride reopened without the bride auction that used to be featured inside.Redd was also in the theme park's New Orleans Square interacting with guests and taking photos on Friday.Pirates of the Caribbean reopened after being closed in April for routine maintenance.