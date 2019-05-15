Arts & Entertainment

'American Idol': Alejandro Aranda celebrated as Pomona's hometown hero

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- It was Alejandro Aranda day in Pomona! The "American Idol" finalist was surrounded by friends and fans who showered him with love and support.

The hometown hero rode through the streets of downtown Pomona in a parade. His very vocal fans were proud to turn out and cheer him on as he hits the final few days before the "Idol" finale.

"He's a musician, he's a true artist," said Mara Montellano. "And we love that he's representing the city of Pomona."
Alejandro Aranda visited his hometown of Pomona Tuesday, and the "American Idol" finalist was met with screaming fans everywhere he went.


"It's a huge thing," said Natasha Dunn. "It brings everybody together."

"Alejandro, he's the first Latino to make it in the top three on 'American Idol,' and I hope he takes it," said Frankie Beccera. "I'm here representing for him and I support him 200% and I hope he brings it home!"

"I'm so proud of this guy, you know, he's come so far with this," said Manuel Rios.

"How can you not love him?" said Kash Garcia. "He's so humble. And oh, his smile. His smile."

We'll see if Aranda will be named the next "American Idol" on Sunday at 5 p.m. on ABC.
