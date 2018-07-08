ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pop star Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin, according to reports

EMBED </>More Videos

Singer Justin Bieber has popped the question to model Hailey Baldwin, according to multiple reports. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

By ABC7.com staff
THE BAHAMAS (KABC) --
Singer Justin Bieber has popped the question to model Hailey Baldwin, according to multiple reports.

The couple, who dated in 2016 before splitting, reportedly got engaged in the Bahamas on Saturday night.

Bieber's father Jeremy addressed his son on Instagram, writing "proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!"

Pattie Mallette, Bieber's mother, also appeared to hint at the engagement on social media.

Two eyewitnesses reportedly said they were at a restaurant in the Bahamas when Bieber's security told everyone to put their phones away as something special was about to happen.

Hailey Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity engagementsengagementjustin bieberu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Jimmy Bennett speaks out about abuse allegations against Asia Argento
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
2nd sexual assault case involving Kevin Spacey under review in LA County
Stefan Karl Stefansson, Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies of cancer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
IE church that offers marijuana to members may be forced to close
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Brush fire shuts down multiple lanes of 60 Fwy near Beaumont
Trump says he's done nothing wrong, Cohen making up stories
Man arrested in connection with 21 burglaries in Koreatown
Ohio State suspends Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Jimmy Bennett speaks out about abuse allegations against Asia Argento
Rep. Duncan Hunter fires back over campaign finance charges
Police looking for suspect who gunned down man in Santa Ana
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
SoCal seeing record warm ocean temps this summer
More News