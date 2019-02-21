ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Printable full Oscars ballot: Here's the official 2019 nominations list for your pool

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

The Oscars are nearly upon us, which means it's almost time to make your final predictions.

This year there are multiple ways to play along, including the Official Oscar Game.

If you want to print out an extra copy of your picks, here's the official printable ballot from the Oscars.

Click/tap to enlarge to a printable version.

When the nominations were announced on Jan. 22, there were a few snubs and surprises on the list, including the exclusion of Won't You Be My Neighbor from the Best Documentary Feature category and of Bradley Cooper from the Best Directing category for A Star Is Born.

RELATED: The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool

Now, though, all eyes are on those who did make the cut. Will Glenn Close, the most nominated actor alive to never have won, finally go home with a trophy for The Wife? How will box office hits and Best Picture nominees Black Panther and Bohemian Rhapsody fare? Tune in Sunday to find out if your predictions come true.

RELATED: How to watch the Oscars: Everything to know about the 2019 Academy Awards

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
