'Quantico' star Priyanka Chopra talks traveling world, charity work

The action filled series "Quantico" returns to ABC - and boy have things changed!The show is becoming more of a global spy thriller and kicks off season three with a three-year time jump. Alex Parrish, played by Priyanka Chopra, has left the C.I.A. and had been enjoying a peaceful, anonymous life somewhere in Italy.Unfortunately, Alex is forced to abandon her idyllic existence when her former colleagues ask for help and it involves something that only Alex can provide. To work this case, the cast got to travel the globe."We've shot in Italy, we shot in Ireland, and almost every episode we pick up on a different country that liaisons with America," Chopra said. "So it's a very international, global show this year, and I'm very excited about sharing that. And yes, we do rip headlines out of newspapers, so the show is very relevant and topical as well, and has a point of view from many different angles because there's so much diversity on this show."When she's not jet-setting the globe for work, Chopra spends a lot of her time working for charity. She's a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and has her own namesake foundation. Chopra said she doesn't see it as "giving back." It's simply the way she was raised."I see it as the norm," Chopra said. "It should be everyone's social responsibility if we live in civil society to take care of the world, it's the only one we have. I feel strongly about it.""Quantico" airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on ABC.