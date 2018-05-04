ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'School of Rock' opens at the Pantages Theatre

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses the role of music in his Tony-nominated "School of Rock."

LOS ANGELES
Andrew Lloyd Webber is legendary in the world of musical theater. He's composed 13 musicals, including the Tony-nominated "School of Rock - The Musical," that is now at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood.

"School of Rock - The Musical" is the live stage version of the hit Jack Black film from 15 years ago.

Lloyd Webber, whose famous works include "The Phantom of the Opera," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Evita" and "Cats," wrote 14 new songs for "School of Rock."

Lloyd Webber loves what the piece of musical theater has to say.

"This is a great story and what really drew me to it is it's about how music empowers children," Lloyd Webber said. "And it was great fun from start to finish. For me, it sort of took me right back to my "Jesus Christ Superstar" rock roots as well, which was great, and my "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" days."

"School of Rock - The Musical" hit Broadway to rave reviews in late 2015, landing four Tony Award nominations along the way. It's about a wannabe rock star and substitute music teacher, who takes some prep school students and shows them another side of music.

"Music is the thing that really empowers everybody in the story," Lloyd Webber said. "There's nobody in the story that isn't affected by music."

"The idea that music can transform people's lives is what the whole show is about," Lloyd Webber added.

"School of Rock - The Musical" will be at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood through May 27th. It returns to Southern California in late July at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.
