ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Slain Tejano star Selena to be subject of new Netflix scripted series

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Netflix announced it is making a scripted series about beloved Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla.

The streaming service said the Quintanilla family has been involved in "Selena: The Series" and members are serving as executive producers.


Selena rose to prominence in the 1980s and '90s as a figure on the Tejano music scene who broke through to major mainstream success.

She was shot and killed at age 23 in Texas in 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and the president of her fan club.

RELATED: Selena honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Her albums, both the ones released during her lifetime and those released posthumously, have sold some 65 million units worldwide.

PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music

Netflix describes the upcoming series as "A coming of age story following Selena as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music."

The late pop star's sister Suzette Quintanilla said in a statement released by Netflix: "Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives."

Since her death, Selena has continued to be awarded posthumous honors, including a U.S. postage stamp, a wax figure at Madame Tussaud's in Hollywood and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Movies have been made about her life, including the 1997 film "Selena" starring Jennifer Lopez.

VIDEO: Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on
EMBED More News Videos

More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentselenanetflixtelevisionmusic
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best family-friendly events in Anaheim this week
'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther' top Critics' Choice nods
'Baby It's Cold Outside' returns to Bay Area airwaves
'Tis the season for giving: The best charity events in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
CSUN police boost patrols after letter threatens mass shooting
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
Deputy charged with manslaughter for 2016 Norwalk shooting
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
Reward offered in hit-run death of beloved Redlands crossing guard
$525M suit to be filed in shooting of man at Hollywood Walgreens
LAPD officer tackles DUI suspect in Northridge
Ex-school janitor sentenced for sexually abusing students
Show More
Camp Fire evacuee returns home to find lost dog patiently waiting
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
Life in prison recommended for man who drove into counterprotesters at white nationalist rally
Indiana teen charged with killing pregnant schoolmate
Quadriplegic artist in Whittier defies odds, uses mouth to paint
More News