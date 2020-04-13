Socially distanced drive-in movie theater a welcome sign of normalcy during coronavirus pandemic

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- As Americans adjust their daily lives to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, one socially distanced drive-in movie theater in Texas is a welcome sign of normalcy.
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in Cinema outside Austin closed last month like many other businesses but has been allowed to re-open provided it complies with strict social distancing regulations. Tickets are limited, cars must be spaced out in the parking lot with their windows rolled up, and customers aren't allowed to get out of their vehicles at all.
"It's hope. It gives people a reminder that real life is continuing in some way and we will persevere," Josh Frank, the owner of the portable pop-up drive-in theater, told AccuWeather.
One couple at the drive-in said their anniversary cruise to Puerto Rico was canceled, so they decided to celebrate with a night at the drive-in instead.
"It brings me back to when I was younger because I haven't been to a drive-in in a long time," Jeff Turkov said. "You're out, but you're not out. It's still cool."
