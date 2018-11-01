ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Minnie Driver, John Ross Bowie say 'Speechless' tackles issues with heart and humor

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Minnie Driver and John Ross Bowie about their show "Speechless."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Now part of ABC's all new TGIF, Speechless is in its third season.

"It's fun for me, because I remember as someone who lived in the United States in the late 80s and early 90s, I remember the TGIF lineup and I was a big Perfect Strangers fan and Minnie is just kind of along for the ride," said John Ross Bowie, who plays Jimmy DiMeo.

"I just didn't know what it was at all," said Minnie Driver, Maya DiMeo. "Thank Goodness It's Fabulous, Thank God It's...I just missed it. It's cool being part of the second wave."

You'll have to watch the video to see Driver do her best "Steve Urkel" impression.

Driver says that she's so pleased to see the show succeed because she sees it as a reflection of the kind of conversation Americans want to be having and said it gives her hope. "I feel like we're a part of something kind, and good and that is a good place to be in a kind of hard time I think.

As this season moves along "Maya" and "Jimmy" have to deal with the fact that JJ is preparing for college. Their kids are growing up.

"Mason is a giant, our middle child is 6'1" now, it's absurd, he towers over us," Bowie said.



Driver says that viewers should stay tuned because there is a very funny episode about their characters doing a project together to connect, but there's an ulterior motive.

"The way in which you find your way back to each other when it's hard, that in our show is what's funny," Driver said.

Don't miss "Speechless" Fridays at 8:30/7:30c as part of the new TGIF programming block on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentABC Primetimetgif
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas brings more holiday magic
Travel Watch: Visit Las Vegas without breaking the bank
The best family-friendly deals in Huntington Beach this week
Top seasonal and holiday events in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LASD: Suspect takes woman hostage after being shot by deputy
Suspect fleeing police crashes into car carrying 5 children in Watts area
Cal State Fullerton student stabbed in church parking structure
LAPD video shows suspect fatally shoot himself during confrontation
IE woman says pills were found in her El Pollo Loco salads
Thousands turn out for Halloween Carnaval in WeHo
New Clippers arena is at center of Inglewood mayor's race
Iowa baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash, prosecutor says
Show More
Lawsuit claims DWP equipment responsible for Creek Fire
State orders dissolution of Sativa Water District
Naked prowler in Santa Ana arrested
Yucaipa pumpkin patch worker arrested for inappropriate touching of girl
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies at 80
More News