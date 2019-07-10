'Lion King' stars feel the love on red carpet for live action film's world premiere

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- It's been 25 years since the original animated Disney film "The Lion King" hit theaters. Disney's new live action, music-filled version of the movie held its world premiere Tuesday, July 9, in Hollywood. One common denominator to both "Lion King" films: they appeal to audiences of all ages."We're all very much connected and it's important that we remember that in these times," said Donald Glover, who lends his voice to Simba. "So to have a movie that talks about the circle of life and how we need each other is important right now. I'm glad children are watching it.""Part of the story that I enjoy so much is that you need to come into your own destiny," said Keegan-Michael Key, who voices Kamari, a hyena. "And that is resonating quite a lot."You can expect familiar songs - including the classic, "Hakuna Matada," this time from the new Timon and Pumbaa, comedians Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen."We worked hard on it. It's a classic," said Seth Rogen, who plays Pumbaa. And we tried to inject our own flair into it as much as possible.""We got in there, we did our thing, we tried to find out own jokes, our own rhythm, with a nod to what people loved about the original," said Billy Eichner, who voices Timon."I don't think the remake cancels out the original," said actress Yvette Nicole Brown. "I think it's an extra thing for us to love!""The Lion King" opens nationwide on Friday, July 19.