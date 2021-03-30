Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen with limited capacity April 16 after yearlong shutdown

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) -- After a yearlong closure forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen with limited capacity on April 16, although annual and season pass holders will be able to return one day early, park officials announced Tuesday.Park officials said most rides will be operational, but some attractions will remain shuttered to comply with health restrictions. Face coverings will be required for all visitors, physical-distancing measures will be in place and everyone entering the park will have their temperature checked.Eating and drinking will be restricted to designated dining areas.Per California health rules, only in-state residents will be permitted.With Los Angeles County in the orange tier in of the state's COVID economic blueprint, 25% capacity will be allowed."We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,'' said Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Studios Hollywood. "It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment.''