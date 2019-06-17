USPS renames South L.A. post office after music icon Marvin Gaye

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A post office in South Los Angeles has been renamed in honor of R&B legend Marvin Gaye.The new Marvin Gaye Post Office is on Vermont Avenue, just across from the University of Southern California.The U.S. Postal Service also issued a stamp in his honor back in April.The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter - who was nicknamed the "Prince of Motown" - skyrocketed to fame with hits like "What's Going On", "Let's Get It On", "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)" and "Heard It Through the Grapevine."Gaye was shot and killed by his father after intervening in a fight between his parents in 1984.