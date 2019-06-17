Arts & Entertainment

USPS renames South L.A. post office after music icon Marvin Gaye

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A post office in South Los Angeles has been renamed in honor of R&B legend Marvin Gaye.

The new Marvin Gaye Post Office is on Vermont Avenue, just across from the University of Southern California.

The U.S. Postal Service also issued a stamp in his honor back in April.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter - who was nicknamed the "Prince of Motown" - skyrocketed to fame with hits like "What's Going On", "Let's Get It On", "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)" and "Heard It Through the Grapevine."

Gaye was shot and killed by his father after intervening in a fight between his parents in 1984.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentsocietymusicpost officesouth los angeles
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News