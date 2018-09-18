WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released

Here's your first look at the teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel, in theaters March 8, 2019. pic.twitter.com/hnTX8yoRIu — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) September 18, 2018

Captain Marvel has arrived!The official trailer for the newest edition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered on Good Morning America.Star Brie Larson introduced the trailer on GMA.Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.The movie has many nods to the 90s including Blockbuster Video.The film also stars Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Gemma Chan, and Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury.The film premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019.