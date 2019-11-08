Arts & Entertainment

You can now watch Selena's last concert on Amazon Prime

Selena fans, Amazon Prime has a treat in store for you.

If you've ever wanted to watch or relive the moment the Queen of Tejano performed her last concert, now you can.


Amazon Prime Video will be showing her 1995 performance at the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo. The 'Como La Flor' singer performed at the rodeo a little over a month before she was killed.

Though Selena was killed 24 years ago, her music and legacy have continued to live on for fans, including high-power performers like Jennifer Lopez who keep her memory alive through performances.

Selena rose to prominence in the 1980s and '90s as a figure in the Tejano music scene who broke through to major mainstream success.



She was shot and killed at age 23 in Texas in 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and the president of her fan club.

Her albums, both the ones released during her lifetime and those released posthumously, have sold some 65 million units worldwide.
Since her death, Selena has continued to be awarded posthumous honors, including a U.S. postage stamp, a wax figure at Madame Tussaud's in Hollywood and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Movies have been made about her life, including the 1997 film "Selena."

So are you ready to watch and sing your heart out? If so, click here to log in and watch on your Amazon Prime account.

RELATED:
Selena Cruise 2020: Selena-themed cruise setting sail out of Los Angeles in 2020

Tiny Selena fans in Boyle Heights learn about her legacy

NKOTB performs Selena tribute in Corpus Christi with Selena's siblings in the crowd
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertamazonentertainmentmusicmusic newsselena
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacs prompted after man finds body, bomb threat inside Simi Valley home
Borderline owners determined to keep heart of bar intact
Pilot killed after plane crashes into Upland house, sparking massive fire
Women breaking barriers on Sixth Street Bridge construction project
Chargers fall to Raiders 26-24
Prop 187: Passing of 1994 anti-immigrant measure sparked movement
Police release video of Wilmington officer-involved shooting
Show More
Borderline victim's sister says she finds comfort in community
Red Cross bins stolen in Riverside
Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
Rams-Steelers preview: Clay Matthews back from injury
Burglary suspect falls through restaurant ceiling in Ojai: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News