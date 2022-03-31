eric garcetti

Democratic senators quietly raise concerns over Eric Garcetti's nomination for ambassador to India

Democratic senators raise concerns over Garcetti's ambassadorship

Washington, D.C. (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's nomination to become the next ambassador to India could be in jeopardy.

According to Politico, multiple Democratic senators are now privately raising concerns that Garcetti ignored allegations of sexual harassment and bullying by one of his senior aides.

Garcetti will now have to wait at least another month for a confirmation vote.

This comes as multiple Republican senators have raised concerns about Garcetti's nomination, citing the sexual harassment allegations. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) recently asked to "clarify" Garcetti's handling of the allegations of sexual misconduct by a former aide.

Earlier this month, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) sent a letter to Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saying: "I will object because I have received numerous credible allegations from multiple whistleblowers alleging that Mr. Garcetti, while Mayor of Los Angeles, had knowledge of sexual harassment and assaults allegedly committed against multiple city employees and their associates by his close advisor [Rick Jacobs], and that he ignored the misconduct."

According to Axios, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) has quietly raised "concerns" around the nomination, raising the possibility he could vote "no" on the nomination.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to express confidence in Garcetti's prospects.

Garcetti has said he was not aware of any misconduct.

"I want to say unequivocally that I never witnessed nor was it brought to my attention the behavior that's been alleged, and I also want to assure you that if it had been, I would have immediately taken action to stop that," Garcetti said at his confirmation hearing Dec. 14.

