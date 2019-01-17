Hollywood Hills: Evacuation underway after 'soil movement' under large hillside home, LAFD says

An evacuation was underway Thursday morning in a rain-soaked Hollywood Hills neighborhood after the soil visibly moved underneath a large hillside home that was under construction, officials said.

Los Angeles firefighters and Department of Building and Safety personnel responded about 9:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of North Stanley Avenue, where officials described the situation as "static."

Though no injuries or entrapment were reported, the LAFD said, a "precautionary local evacuation" included five workers from the construction site and residents of homes above and below the hillside.

Residences on Nichols Canyon Road, north of Courtney Avenue, were also part of the evacuation.

An evacuation center was not immediately established.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
