Evacuations issued as 200-acre brush fire burns in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire in San Bernardino that has burned 200 acres amid extreme red flag conditions early Thursday morning.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the area of Highway 18 and Lower Waterman Canyon at about 2:10 a.m. as strong winds carried the flames.

Evacuation orders were issued as the fire threatened a neighborhood called North Park. An evacuation zone was later established west of Highway 18, north of 50th Street and east of H Street. Highway 18 was also closed.

An evacuation center was set up at Pacific High School.



The blaze, called the Hillside Fire, was burning at a rapid rate of spread, officials said.

It was not immediately known how many structures were threatened.

Structure defense was being put in place as strike teams were requested.



Video from the scene showed intense flames burning on a hill.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
