Maria Fire: Blaze near Santa Paula jumps to 8,300 acres, evacuations remain

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters continued battling a fast-moving wildfire near Santa Paula early Friday morning that prompted evacuations and quickly grew in size the night before.

Ventura County authorities ordered evacuations for 7,500 people and 1,800 structures were within the evacuation area as the blaze threatened the community of Somis.

The acreage of the blaze, dubbed the Maria Fire, exploded to approximately 8,300 acres by 4 a.m. with 0% containment.

It was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on top of South Mountain in Ventura County, an area surrounded by cellphone transmission towers.

At least one structure was seen fully consumed by flames near La Loma Avenue and East Center Road. Capt. Steve Kauffman with Ventura County Fire said two structures were destroyed.

Mandatory evacuations were set up with South Mountain the north boundary, West Los Angeles Avenue the western boundary, Balcom County Road as the east boundary and Highway 118 as the southern boundary.



An evacuation center was established at the Camarillo Community Center at 1605 Burnley Street.

Animal evacuation centers were also established. The Humane Society of Ventura County at 402 Bryant St., Ojai was accepting animals of all sizes. The Santa Barbara Earl Warren Fairgrounds was accepting large animals.

The fire quickly spread from a hilltop and crews launched an aggressive fight on the ground and air against the blaze.

The blaze started high on the mountain ridge, meaning it took time for the flames to creep down and "provided us time to get into the communities and start our evacuations," said John McNeil with the fire department during a Thursday night press conference.

During the active battle against the blaze from the air, authorities confirmed that someone was flying a drone over the fire.

Dozens of local schools across several districts have announced Friday closures.

Strong winds that were widespread and that troubled Southern California are expected to subside Friday evening. The region was under an extreme red flag weather conditions earlier this week, which was a factor in several brush fires erupting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa paulaventura countybrush firefire safety
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jurupa Valley brush fire erupts after police chase, crash
Photo gallery: Firefighters battle California wildfires
4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Halloween house party near Berkeley, police say
Red-flag conditions stay in some SoCal communities until Friday night
Rep. Katie Hill gives final speech on House floor
Video captures distracted woman fall onto train tracks
Idaho sending firefighting help to California
Show More
Thousands of revelers celebrate Halloween in WeHo
Hillside Fire evacuations being lifted
California air quality map: Fires impacting air quality in SoCal
Trump changes his primary residence from New York to Florida
Owner of car involved in hit-and-run ID'd as LAUSD employee : LAPD
More TOP STORIES News