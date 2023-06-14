Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is known for its raptor sightings, hiking trails, music programs and nature education.

Hawk Mountain is a sanctuary for nature lovers and birds of prey

KEMPTON, Pa. -- It's a refuge for all: Hawk Mountain Sanctuary sits atop a ridge in a beautiful Pennsylvania valley.

In 1934 some visionaries saw the opportunity to save the land and make it available for all.

At one of their lookouts, along miles and miles of forested trails, they count migratory birds that come from all over the hemisphere.

The refuge is the world's first for birds of prey.

The information they collect helps to preserve, monitor and learn more about birds of prey all over the world.

Berks County native Cambria Hooven recently became a member of the sanctuary and sees it as a chance to learn about the world and raptor conservation.

"This is a place of refuge," says Hooven. "From the city. From the hustle and bustle. It's a chance to connect with nature and reset yourself."

She said she joined after learning how the sanctuary was founded by a woman who helped stop the hunters from shooting so many hawks from the lookouts.

The raptor counts that take place here every year tell the world a lot about migratory habits of birds of prey in North America and beyond.

And learning about those habits go a long way to understanding the world habitat.

Sean Grace, president of Hawk Mountain Sanctuary says, "I hope people who visit here come away with a spark and a passion for learning about natural history. They have a desire and hunger to learn and hopefully we can be the people that inspire that passion in young people today."

Visitors can enjoy free Saturday programs year-long, such as "Raptors Up Close" and even take in music as part of music in the mountain series in their new amphitheater.

They have a 24-page calendar of events, yoga on the mountain, weeks-long extensive workshops and much more.

For more information on the sanctuary, visit them at hawkmountain.org.