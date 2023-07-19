New virtual tour takes you on immersive experience inside the Vatican

DOWNTOWN L.A. (KABC) -- If you've ever dreamed about traveling to Italy, a new immersive experience is bringing one of Italy's most historic places right here to Los Angeles. "Explore Vatican" is a multi-sensory experience located at Ace Mission Studios in the Downtown's arts district. You will be surrounded by 2,000 years of history starting in the discover room. Ashley Noronha is the content co-curator.

"This is where you can go and read a bit about how Vatican City came to be. The history behind it, what it means, about the piazza, about the Vatican museums themselves," said Noronha. "And so that you feel like you really have but of an understanding as well the people behind it for example some of the great artists the masters who had a hand in creating the beauty of the wonderful art and architecture we see in Vatican City."

From here, you can step into the immersive room. It took a year to develop the images and narration you can see and hear, and the production team worked with researchers to tell the story of the Vatican City.

"Everything has been recreated from a small picture so then it has to be expanded; then you have to add pictures, you have to add colors, contrast etc etc etc so the production time is very long," said Pradeep Deviah, CEO, Immersive Plus Inc.

You can also put on virtual reality headsets to see images up close. This immersive experience just opened to the public and is expected to be open for two to three more months.

"This experience would especially be enjoyed by people who love Italy, by people who love to travel, people who love history, people who have families and want to find something fun to do with the kids this weekend, people who want to take a vacation but don't want to pay the high prices for airlines," said Noronha.

The best part of coming to this immersive experience is its self-guided and you can take as much time as you like. If you're interested in coming, you can go to explorevatican.com.