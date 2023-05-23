Loved ones mourn young couple killed in Exposition Park hit-and-run

Families and loved ones are mourning after a young couple was killed when an alleged hit-and-run driver slammed into their vehicle early Sunday in Exposition Park.

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Families and loved ones are mourning after a young couple was killed when an alleged hit-and-run driver slammed into their vehicle early Sunday in Exposition Park.

The victims were identified by the coroner's office as 20-year-old Kevin Castillo and 20-year-old Maria Belen Polanco.

A growing memorial now stands in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Normandie Avenue where the crash happened.

Surveillance video from the incident shows a vehicle slam into the couple's car as it was getting onto the street.

"It sounded like an explosion... It just sounded horrible," witness Carla Lee said about the crash.

Investigators found two people dead.

Polanco was a sophomore at USC. A GoFundMe page set up by her family described her as "the best daughter, the best sister, and the best friend" who was the "most beautiful soul."

Rosemary Reyes knew Castillo. She says he was a kind and charismatic young man.

Investigators say the driver who hit them was in a Jeep. He allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. He has been identified as Elmer Santos, 31.

Los Angeles police Det. Ryan Moreno said Santos was chased by witnesses and followed him. That led to the suspect being taken into custody. His bail is set at $2 million.

Police are looking into the possibility the suspect was involved in a nearby street takeover prior to the crash.