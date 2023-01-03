Investigation underway after 65-year-old man dies in RV fire in Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homeless man is dead after witnesses say someone threw an object at his RV, causing it to catch fire in Exposition Park.

Officers responded to Budlong Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about the fire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, only identified as a 65-year-old man, died at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing someone throw something at the RV right before it caught fire, police said. The suspect was last seen running away on foot.

No other details were available, but police are investigating the incident.