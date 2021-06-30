feed socal

Muralist EZRA L.A. elevates community heroes and Feed SoCal

He talked about his t-shirt design while painting a mural featuring activist Sylvia Mendez
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Muralist EZRA L.A. not only dedicates him time and talent to honoring local heroes and advocates, he's designed a t-shirt to support our Feed SoCal campaign!

We caught up with him at Westminster High School, where he was working on a mural honoring activist Sylvia Mendez.

"This school used to be...back back before 1947...was a segregated school," said EZRA. "Sylvia Mendez fought for integration of the school."

"A wall or mural, I treat it like like a piece of paper, you know what I mean?" added EZRA.

"I'm also a graphic artist by trade. So the fact that we can use technology now and help us with the design...I am able to take images and kind of transfer them over to the wall and paint it and give it that street art flair."

And a lot of people enjoy it. They love the fact that aerosol art has evolved to this level."

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time to create t-shirt designs to support our 10th annual Feed SoCal food drive.

He created the t-shirt design first, then went out to South Los Angeles and painted it into a mural to raise awareness for our 10th annual food drive



EZRA continued, "It's important for me to be involved with Feed SoCal, because during the pandemic, it was it was rough on a lot of us you know what I mean?"

"I'm glad that ABC7 is doing this to partner up with the food banks and help those that are in need."

"The Feed SoCal t-shirt design, how I came up with it was I wanted to convey just what's going on right now with with the world. We need peace we need to heal."

"And that was a photo of a homeless man throwing up a piece sign. I digitally mocked it up. And there's another hand holding his hand to show that we're all in it together."

"We're all suffering but we're all trying to pull through together. We need peace we need to heal not only for the people struggling, but I think for the rest of the world."

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the exclusive EZRA L.A.-designed t-shirt to support our 10th annual Feed SoCal campaign.

To purchase a t-shirt, visit ABC7's apparel shop.
