An arsonist could be behind a suspicious fire that broke out in a carport in the Fairfax District over the weekend as well as two others that were previously reported in the area.

Vehicle fires in Fairfax District area could be work of arsonist, LAFD says

The blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. Saturday in a detached garage behind several homes in the 400 block of N Curson Avenue. When firefighters arrived, two vehicles were found fully engulfed.

The fire didn't spread to any homes and no injuries were reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there's been a series of similar vehicle fires in the same area, two of which happened on Wednesday, June 7.

The first was reported at 3:27 a.m. in the 160 block N Sycamore Avenue where firefighters found one car on fire.

Then, at 5:22 a.m., another vehicle fire was reported at 260 S Orange Drive.

Investigators are looking to see if there's a possible connection between all incidents.