armed robbery

LAPD looking for at least 5 suspects involved in armed robbery in Fairfax District near Melrose Ave.

LAPD says they've seen an increase in crime in places like Melrose Ave., the Jewelry District, clubs and high-end restaurants.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD looking for at least 5 men involved in robbery near Melrose Ave

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for at least five men involved in an armed robbery that left residents in a Fairfax District neighborhood near Melrose Avenue fearing for their safety.

It happened early Saturday morning at a home in the 700 block of Gardner Street, and it was all captured on surveillance video.

Footage shows the men walking up to the home neighbors say is a short-term rental property. Yelling can be heard as the suspects confront the victims staying in the home.

According to Melrose Action - a neighborhood watch group - the suspects demanded valuables during the robbery. The group says the victims hid in other people's yards nearby to stay safe.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a safety bulletin for parts of the city that have experienced an increase in crime, such as Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District, nightclubs and high-end restaurants.

LAPD says investigators have identified 110 crimes that fall under this category.

"This being in the neighborhood was something totally unexpected and out of the ordinary," said Peter Nichols with Melrose Action. "I've got to say, all day and all night, I've been repeating the same thing: the entire incident was just something like straight out of a movie. It was just so odd."

A trend of violent crime was perhaps never as high-profile this year as it was in September, with gunpoint robberies targeting customers and businesses along Melrose. The statistics have fluctuated since then with more officers patrolling the area.

The volatility has not totally eased, as proven on Saturday Nov. 6, when the LAPD says a man tried stealing from someone along a Melrose sidewalk. The victim, according to police, tried grabbing the gun. No one was hurt, but the LAPD says it was the wrong move.

RELATED: Sidewalk diners robbed at gunpoint on Melrose in terrifying incident caught on video
EMBED More News Videos

A terrifying armed robbery of sidewalk diners on Melrose Avenue was caught on camera.



"Cooperate with that person," said Chief Michael Moore. "There's nothing on your person that's worth your life."

LAPD also wants people, in general, to be aware of their surroundings, think twice about showing valuable jewelry and pay attention to any cars that may be following you - near Melrose or otherwise.

Authorities issued the safety bulletin in response to a trend in robberies in which people are being followed home or to their business.



Armed robbers targeting people wearing Rolexes in Melrose area
EMBED More News Videos

Armed robbers have been targeting people wearing Rolexes and other expensive jewelry in the Melrose area, police say.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesfairfaxsurveillancecrime preventionsurveillance cameralos angeles police departmentcrimebusinessrobberycaught on tapecaught on videoinvestigatorsinvestigationcaught on cameraarmed robberysurveillance videoinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Family of man fatally shot by Anaheim police files legal claim
84-year-old CA man attacked with glass bottle while using ATM
Video: Upland couple followed home, held at gunpoint by robbers
LAPD issues community alert on 'follow-home robberies'
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News