LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A terrifying armed robbery of sidewalk diners on Melrose Avenue was caught on camera.The video shows two men walking up to several people dining on the sidewalk.One man points a gun and they both start to rifle through the shocked customers' belongings, grabbing purses, wallets and cash before running away on foot. The whole sequence took less than 20 seconds.The robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant on Melrose Avenue in Fairfax Village.LAPD detectives are investigating.