Woman tied up, pistol-whipped as armed robbers steal high-end watches from Fairfax Village home

FAIRFAX VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was robbed and injured during a home invasion in the Fairfax Village neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Police say the victim was tied up and pistol-whipped. An ambulance was requested to assist her, but she declined transport to the hospital.

