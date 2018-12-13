Bassett Unified School District being sued by families of students abused by City of Industry janitor

The families of students sexually abused by a janitor in the City of Industry are now suing the Bassett Unified School District.

By ABC7.com staff
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) --
The families of students sexually abused by a janitor in the City of Industry announced a lawsuit against the Bassett Unified School District on Thursday.

The parents of the victims held a 10 a.m. news conference with their lawyers to discuss the lawsuit.

Michael Anthony Barry, 60, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday for molesting at least eight girls at Torch Middle School.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held Tuesday for a former middle school janitor who pleaded guilty to molesting students on a City of Industry campus.


The incidents occurred on campus during school hours between August 2016 and May 2017.

Barry had worked for the district for about 20 years.
