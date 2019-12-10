Torrance police shooting: Family, friends hold vigil 1 year after man fatally shot by officers

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and friends held a vigil at a shopping mall parking lot where a man was killed by Torrance police one year ago.People gathered to shout out the name of Christopher Deandre Mitchell, the 23 year old fatally shot by officers.The vigil was held in the shopping mall parking lot where police say they located Mitchell in a stolen car.Earlier this year, police released bodycam video. They say an officer saw a buttstock of a long gun between Mitchell's legs, and that Mitchell dropped his hands out of view from the officers and toward the buttstock.Police say Mitchell did not follow officers numerous commands.The attorney for Mitchell's family alleges the video was modified. Police say both edited and unedited versions of the video were released.Since Mitchell's death, family supporters have held protests hoping to hold the officers accountable.In October, after four independent investigations the Los Angeles District Attorney found the officers acted "lawfully in self-defense.""We expect that narrative. It's the same narrative most officers have when they unlawfully and unjustly kill someone," said family attorney Peter Carr.Mitchell's family and friends say they plan to attend Tuesday night's City Council meeting to seek justice in the name of Mitchell.