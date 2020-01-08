Vigil held for Timothy Dean as family prepares to file civil suit against Ed Buck

Loved ones shared stories about Timothy Dean. He loved basketball and played in the 2018 Paris Gay Games, and helped those around him.
"He would give the shirt off his back," said friend Mark Chambers. "He literally gave suits to homeless people."
"Timothy was such a funny, great guy with great sense of style," said another friend, Michael Cautillo. "I just don't know him as the guy that would die that way, that he did, in this man's apartment."
MORE: Democratic donor Ed Buck indicted in two overdose deaths at his West Hollywood home
An attorney announced the filing of a civil lawsuit against Buck on behalf of Dean's family at the vigil. The allegations include wrongful death, assault and violating the Drug Dealer Liability Act.
Dean was found dead of a methamphetamine overdose in the West Hollywood apartment of Buck.
Last year, the 65-year-old Buck was arrested. He's facing a number of charges, including allegedly providing meth to Dean and another man, Gemmel Moore, who also died after being injected with the drug in 2017.
Buck has pleaded not guilty.
"Even though today is very bittersweet, I am so happy Ed Buck is in jail," said political consultant Jasmyne Cannick.
The arrest came after years of protests. Some criticize District Attorney Jackie Lacey for not filing charges sooner, alleging Buck's ties to Democratic politicians helped protect him.
The D.A. denied that accusation in the past, saying her office investigated the case the same as everyone else.
By phone, Dean's sister Joy, asked for continued prayers.
"This is a heartfelt battle that we have to continue to make sure that my brother did not die in vain," she told the crowd at the vigil.
Buck's federal criminal trial is expected to begin in August.