Democratic donor Ed Buck arrested on drug charges after new overdose at his West Hollywood home

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Democratic donor Ed Buck, who has been subject to protests and calls for prosecution in the overdose deaths of two men at his West Hollywood home, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a third overdose, police say.

Activists have been calling for Buck's arrest, believing him responsible responsible for the deaths of Gemmel Moore, 26, and Timothy Dean, 55. Both black gay men were found in Buck's West Hollywood's apartment less than two years apart. The coroner ruled that both deaths were caused by methamphetamine overdoses.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office said Tuesday that Buck, 65, has now been charged with operating a drug house and providing meth to a 37-year-old man who overdosed last week.

He was charged with one felony count each of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

Authorities say Buck injected the victim with meth on Sept. 11 at Buck's home in the 1200 block of Laurel Avenue in West Hollywood. The man suffered an overdose but survived.

Prosecutors are seeking bail of $4 million.

If convicted on all charges, Buck faces a possible maximum sentence of five years and eight months in state prison.

Moore's mother has a civil lawsuit for wrongful death pending against Buck, which also names Lacey for failing to prosecute the case.
