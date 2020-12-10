HOA tells homeowner to remove cross from Christmas display

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A reason for the season or an HOA violation? One North Carolina family would've never thought a cross being used as a Christmas decoration would be a point of contention for their neighborhood.The Faison family says the cross is a symbol of hope, and they're not taking it down despite what their homeowners association says.James Faison and his wife have lived in their community for five years. This Christmas, they put up a six-foot cross in their yard.The HOA then sent the family a letter saying the cross is not considered a Christmas decoration, but for Easter or Passover, so it needed to be removed or pay a $100 fine.When the Faisons questioned the violation, the HOA responded asking for scripture to connect the cross and Christmas. Despite their confusion, the Faisons provided biblical references to connect Christmas and the cross.It wasn't until Eyewitness News contacted the HOA that they responded, saying the cross can stay up, but the case is still under review."We're loving and forgiving people, but at the same time that letter and what they said the intent and the response they gave back to us, I don't believe it's enough," the family said.According to the HOA bylaws, holiday decorations will need to come down in two to four weeks after the holiday.