2 rescued from sinking yacht during Christmas storms off Australian shores | Video

QUEENSLAND, AU -- Two people were rescued from a sinking yacht in waters off Queensland's Gold Coast amid deadly Christmas Day storms.

Queensland Police said officers were conducting welfare check patrols near Crab Island and South Stradbroke Island on Christmas night, Dec. 25, when they were alerted to the partially capsized vessel.

Bodycam footage shows officers rescuing the pair as lightning bolts lit up the night sky and wild storms lashed south-east Queensland.

Police said in a statement that officers were dealing with a large number of calls for help following the storms, with fallen trees, downed power lines, and other safety hazards.