Children of firefighters on front lines celebrate birthdays with support from fellow firefighters

Firefighters across California are away from their families on the front lines of dangerous blazes from Simi Valley to Sonoma County.

For the young children of firefighters, it can be hard to understand why mom or dad is away on a birthday.

That's why Ventura County Fire Department's Station 50 surprised the daughter of a fellow firefighter on her birthday while her father was away fighting the Getty Fire in Los Angeles.
A photo posted by the Ventura County Fire Department shows the smiling birthday girl posing with four of her father's colleagues.

Another firefighter working to contain the Getty fire missed his son Parker's third birthday.

Parker's dad is a firefighter with the Orange County Fire Authority and lined up about a dozen of his colleagues, some still covered in soot, to sing "Happy Birthday" to the young boy.

Parker's mom posted the video to Instagram and said the video made their son's day.
