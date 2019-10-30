Getty Fire: 405 ramp closures, mandatory evacuations amid strongest Santa Ana winds of season

By ABC7.com staff
BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of people in the Getty Fire burn area remained evacuated and several ramp closures along the 405 Freeway continued Wednesday as another Santa Ana wind event, possibly the strongest of the season thus far, was expected to bring gusts up to 80 mph.

Concerns mounted of possible hot spots cropping up as winds began howling during the early morning.

Ramp closures remained in both directions for Mulholland Drive, Skirball Center Drive, Getty Center Drive, Moraga Drive and Sunset Boulevard. Caltrans warned drivers of delays on one of the busiest freeways in the region. Red flag conditions prompted officials to restrict Topanga Canyon Boulevard to resident access only between Mulholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway.

Officials said Tuesday the Getty Fire was sparked when high winds carried a tree branch from outside of a brush clearance zone into a city power line.

The investigation was aided by dashcam video from a car driving through the Sepulveda Pass that caught what appeared to be an electrical arc explosion along the side of the road. Officials also found the charred eucalyptus branch in the area.

RELATED: Dashcam video shows electrical arc, explosion that started Getty Fire
EMBED More News Videos

Dashcam video shows the moment the Getty Fire sparked up along the 405 Freeway early Monday morning.



"This was, simply put in plain parlance, an act of God," Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

The blaze, which broke out near North Sepulveda Boulevard to the west of the 405 Freeway around 1:30 a.m. Monday, went on the burn 656 acres and destroy 12 homes while damaging five more.

While the flames were mostly under control with containment at 15%, firefighters remained on guard to prevent the blaze from rekindling with the major Santa Ana wind event.

"It takes one ember down wind to start another brush fire," Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said. "I encourage all people in the city of Los Angeles, and the neighboring communities, to register for alerts at NotifyLA."

Many homes in Brentwood were seen red-tagged, charred and unrecognizable.

More than 7,000 homes remained under mandatory evacuation orders Wednesday.

The borders of the mandatory evacuation zone are:
-Temescal Canyon Road is the West border
-Sunset Boulevard is the South border
-Mulholland Drive is the North border
-405 Freeway is the East border

MORE: See full list and map of evacuation area, road closures due to the Getty Fire

Winds are expected to reach 30 to 40 mph, with a red flag warning in place through Thursday at 6 p.m.

RELATED

How to help Los Angeles firefighters responding to devastating fires in Southern California

Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire

Ocean water turns pink near Malibu amid efforts to battle wildfires

What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires

How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation

Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Download the ABC7 app for news alerts
Click here for iOS devices | Click here for Android devices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countybrentwoodevacuationbrush firefirewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,300 acres in red flag conditions
Simi Valley fire evacuation map
Simi Valley fire: School, road closures due to Easy Fire
3 dead, 9 injured after mass shooting at party in Long Beach
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Getty Fire cause: Wind carried tree branch into power line, officials say
304K SCE customers remain under power shutoff consideration
Show More
Dashcam video shows start of Getty Fire
Extreme red flag conditions: Hurricane-velocity winds expected
5-acre Water Fire burns at least 1 structure, prompts evacuations in Nuevo
Man charged after allegedly pulling gun over Popeyes
SoCal fire danger: Communities prepare for red-flag conditions
More TOP STORIES News