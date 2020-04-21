Family & Parenting

Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips

LOS ANGELES -- We've compiled a list of educational resources, activities, consumer advice, safety resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home in SoCal with your family. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.

EDUCATION

When will CA schools reopen? Newsom has some ideas

Coronavirus impact: Consumer Reports' free online activities, virtual museum tours for children during COVID-19 pandemic

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19


SHOPPING, CONSUMER ISSUES

How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials

COVID-19 food safety tips

Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand

How to get the grocery delivery time you want

Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak

Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

Here's how to preserve groceries longer

DIY

No Sew Face Mask

How to make face masks from materials found at home

From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?

SoCal fabric stores see increased traffic as demand for supplies surge amid face mask requirements

Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place

Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work

How to be productive at home working with kids

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?

KEEPING YOUR FAMILY SAFE

Can pets contract COVID-19?

Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingschool resourceshealthsafetyschoolcoronaviruspetsshoppingchild caregrocery storeconsumervirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily coronavirus briefing - LIVE
Coronavirus: OC officials require essential workers to wear face coverings
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
Food trucks now allowed to operate at California rest stops
43 COVID-19 cases reported at homeless shelter on Skid Row
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
Show More
Chargers player launches fundraiser to help seniors
Chipotle Mexican Grill to pay $25 million over foodborne illness cases
Police use drones to enforce physical distancing in Mexico
Dozens of oil tankers docked in Long Beach
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
More TOP STORIES News