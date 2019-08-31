Monterey Park toddler anxiously awaits for trash truck, driver every week

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- It's not easy being patient, especially when you're an 18-month-old.Every trash day, Ryan anxiously waits at the end of his driveway in Monterey Park for a visit from his friend Angel. Angel works for Athens Services, a local family-owned waste collection and recycling company.Ryan and Angel are becoming best of friends, according to the company's post.Athens Services posted a few videos on Instagram, showing Ryan waiting for Angel, who brought him a gift and showed him the inside of his cool trash truck.It's a moment these two will cherish forever.