FAMILY & PARENTING

Search for girl's lost stuffed giraffe at Boston airport goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

The call for help has received over 20,000 retweets. (WCVB)

A mother's tweet asking for help finding her daughter's lost pink stuffed giraffe named Hornzy Twigs has gone viral.

Erica Fletcher said the giraffe was lost in Terminal B of Boston's Logan Airport on the morning of Saturday, July 7.


The call for help has received over 20,000 retweets. Several people responded on Twitter saying they were looking in the terminal, but Hornzy Twigs has not been found.

Fletcher said on Twitter that she is grateful for the outpouring of support and offers to send postcards and new stuffed animals. She asked people to "take that amazing energy and put it into something for kids in your community."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familytoysairport newstwittersocial media
FAMILY & PARENTING
Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Inspirational: Three siblings become doctors
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News