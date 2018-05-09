What moms really want for Mother's Day

Moms do everything for us, so it can be hard to find the perfect Mother's Day gift to show just how much we appreciate them.Instead of trying to find the perfect box of chocolates or bouquet of flowers, we asked moms what they really want for Mother's Day. Here are the honest and sometimes hilarious answers:"A hotel room to myself with a massage and facial, and shoe shopping by myself." -"Brunch with my family then spa the rest of the day." -"Botox." -"I want someone, who is not me, to clean my house top to bottom. I would also like world peace, which is probably more attainable." -"I would like someone else to clean my house. And then I want two hours in that clean house, completely alone. Quiet, calm, simple." -"I want a quiet weekend where I don't do have to laundry, clean house, vacuum, car pools or dishes. Basically a weekend without the daily chores." -"One night of actual sleep... give me a sleeping pill at 8pm and wake me up at 8am" -"Sleep is number one on my list and to only be awoken by the smell of coffee." -"I want either family game night or family movie night with all of us in one room laughing and having a good time." -"No fighting. No whining. Someone else to cook (and clean up dinner). Added bonus would be car wash and lululemon yoga pants." -"I just want the family to plan a family day together without me having to plan anything or anyone asking me 'what do you want to do?'" -"I don't have any [biological] children but I do have two stepchildren. What I really want for Mother's Day is to be acknowledged as their bonus mom or at least a mother figure in their life. Mother's Day is extra hard for stepmothers, especially if biomom is still very much involved. It would be nice to know that they appreciate the sacrifices I make and the things I do for them." -"I used to ask for a whole day with no mom duty, but now I always ask for an afternoon with all the kids and granddaughter. Times sure change!" -Happy Mother's Day to all the great moms!