Fatal stabbing of shop owner in LA's Fashion District prompts calls for increased police presence

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District Thursday to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the broad-daylight fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults.

Du Young Lee, 56, was fatally stabbed Saturday near Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street, near the wig shop he ran for almost two decades. Witnesses said two teens tried to steal a wig from the store, but Lee chased and confronted them, leading to the stabbing.

Two 17-year-old suspects, a male and female, were arrested and charged in juvenile court with murder and robbery.

A group of Korean and Black community leaders held a news conference downtown Thursday asking for increased police protection in the area. Hyepin Im, president and CEO of Faith and Community Empowerment, said Lee "felt compelled to have to respond and chase after this individual."

She noted that Lee's daughter has expressed frustration in the past when her father put himself in danger by confronting shoplifters for petty theft.

"And yet, the surrounding business owners have said, You know what? Your dad is a hero.' Why? Because he believed and knew that if he did not stand up to crime, violence, that it would continue to expand in this area."

A GoFundMe page established by Lee's 25-year-old daughter had raised more than $61,000 as of Thursday afternoon. The page is seeking help to pay for funerals in the United States and South Korea.