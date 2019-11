Billy Porter stuns in all-white ensemble on American Music Awards red carpet

EMBED >More News Videos At the Oscars, Billy Porter stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano.

Billy Porter said his gala moment was inspired by back-in-the-day Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor and "everything else."

LOS ANGELES -- Leave it to Billy Porter to make an entrance.At the American Music Awards on Sunday evening, the actor walked the red carpet in an all-white ensemble that included a white shirt and tie, knee-length coat, wide-legged pants and a distinctive headpiece. Porter is among the list of presenters for the AMAs telecast on ABC.It's the latest in a string of attention-grabbing red carpet looks for the "Pose" star, who made headlines at the Oscars in a custom velvet tuxedo gown designed by Christian Siriano Porter was later decked out as an Egyptian-inspired sun god in gold wings and a chain headpiece at the Met Gala, and he donned a glittering suit and a towering asymmetrical hat at the Emmys in September