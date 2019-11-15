South LA designer opens store in Beverly Hills, slaying it in the fashion industry worldwide

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Under the haute couture spotlight is Johana Hernandez, a Downey Fashion Designer, who is making big moves following her trip to one of the fashion capitals."Paris Fashion Week, I was one of the first Salvadorians to show there," said Hernandez.But her life hasn't always been high-end fashion. Hernandez was born in Compton after her parents immigrated from El Salvador."Literally like they came here running away from the war in El Salvador like they were killing them," said Hernandez. "I literally grew up in Compton, there was drive-bys, it was crazy."For Hernandez, knowing how to pick up a needle and thread has been second nature, she grew up watching her parents sow for denim companies."But it wasn't glamorous, it was like the sweatshops behind the scenes," said Hernandez. "Then after that, I went to fashion school into F.I.D.M. when I was 18...I was, 'Oh my gosh, this is a big risk, this is an expensive school, how am I going to do this?"Fast forward 10 years, Hernandez has built a school in El Salvador for those at risk, she's designed for many celebrities, has been on magazine front covers and she's been inducted into Downey High's hall of fame, her alma mater."I just think hard work really does pays-off," said Hernandez. "I literally work nonstop, but I love it so much."By doing what she loves, Hernandez has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. In early November, Hernandez opened her second flagship store, the first one is in Downey, in Beverly Hills."To me, it's like a dream," said Hernandez. "I've had a goal in my life to have...Beverly hills...for a long time, to open my store here because this where like the capitol of fashion when it comes to haute couture."The grand opening of Hernandez's store, 'Glaudi by Johana Hernandez'--she named after her mother, in Beverly Hills is on December 6th and 7th.