Fatal crash involving big rig snarls traffic on 14 Freeway in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was killed in a crash between a vehicle and a big rig on the 14 Freeway in Palmdale Friday.The accident occurred near the Palmdale Boulevard exit at 2:55 a.m. and prompted an hours-long closure of all northbound lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.AIR7HD was over the scene, where it appeared the semi had skidded off the roadway into a snow-covered embankment. Two left lanes were open as of 8:45 a.m., and the southbound lanes were not affected by the crash.The big rig was loaded with about 31,000 pounds of unknown cargo, the CHP said.The collision along with the subsequent death and accident investigation caused a massive traffic jam on the 14 Freeway, according to the CHP. Video showed traffic backed up for several miles.The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed. The victim's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin, authorities said.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.