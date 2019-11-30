Father of 4 dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Westlake, family donates organs, LAPD says

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A farther of four that was struck in a hit-and-run in Westlake died on Thanksgiving Day.

Emelio Perez had been on life support after being struck a week ago, according to Los Angeles police.

"I can confirm that Emelio Perez went from being declared brain dead to being pronounced last night. Many of his organs were harvested for donations to those in need of transplants. His family elected to donate them. Now let's get them justice!" a tweet by Det. Moses Castillo, LAPD Central Traffic stated.

The suspect remains outstanding and authorities released the names of two persons of interest in the a hit-and-run. Police are searching for Vanessa Gutierrez, 35, and Destiny Williams, in her 30s.

Perez's estranged girlfriend Sindy Morales spoke at a press conference Wednesday.

"Just like they didn't have any remorse when they left his body dead on the ground, I won't have any type of mercy or pity towards them," said Morales.

Perez was walking across Olympic Boulevard, between Grand View and Lake Street, about 11 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a white Tesla sedan, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital after being found unconscious.

