Father of 4 brain dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Westlake, LAPD says

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities have released the names of two persons of interest in a hit-and-run that left a 34-year-old father brain dead.

Emelio Perez is on life support almost a week after he was struck on a street in Westlake, Los Angeles police announced Wednesday.

Police are searching for Vanessa Gutierrez, 35, and Destiny Williams, also in her 30's.

"Just like they didn't have any remorse when they left his body dead on the ground, I won't have any type of mercy or pity towards them," said Sindy Morales, Perez's girlfriend.

Perez was walking across Olympic Boulevard, between Grand View and Lake Street, about 11 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a white Tesla sedan, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital after being found unconscious.

In the days following the collision, police released multiple surveillance videos as part of their effort to find the driver.

A tip helped investigators locate the abandoned car a few miles from the crash site, the LAPD said. The vehicle was parked in front of a home on South St. Andrews Place.

Security cameras captured a woman placing a silver car cover over the Tesla. Investigators need help identifying that woman.

"We're dealing with several people having knowledge of this colision, having knowlede of this crime. We're asking you to do the right thing," said Moses Castillo of the LAPD.

Doctors said Perez is brain dead but currently on life support because his family has agreed to donate his organs.

In an earlier version of this story, it was reported that the victim was dead. Police later said Perez is brain dead and is on life support.
