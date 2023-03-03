A crime ring known as the "Chesapeake Bandits" has stolen $500K from Brinks armored vehicles in LA County since February of last year, and now the FBI and Brinks are offering a total of $50K for info on the suspects.

FBI offering $25K reward for info on crime ring that has stolen $500K in LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pictures provided by the FBI show a group of seven men known as the "Chesapeake Bandits," who have been robbing Brinks armored vehicles from February of last year through February of this year.

The FBI says this group of thieves have stolen $500,000 so far.

The robberies happened in South Los Angeles, Hawthorne and Inglewood.

The reason the suspects are called the Chesapeake Bandits is because investigators believe they plan their heists at a home on Chesapeake Avenue in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"This group has targeted ATM's and other businesses including check cashing locations, and suspects operating by overtaking the armored car driver while they service drive thru ATM's or exit businesses," said Donald Alway, an assistant director of the FBI. "The victim drivers have been zip tied and detained as they are help at gunpoint while being robbed."

Thirty-four-year-old James Russell Davis, whose picture has been provided, and his half brother, 36-year-old Deneyvous Hopson, who is in custody, have officially been charged with a total of five armed robberies.

According to the FBI , the first armed robbery happened on Valentine's Day of last year in Hawthorne. Another robbery happened in Inglewood and three more happened in South L.A.

"In some of the instances, defendants Hopson and his half brother Davis were observed casing the victims weeks in advance of the robberies," said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

The FBI and Brinks have put up a combined $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the six men still on the loose.

If you have any information on this crime ring you're urged to contact the FBI on their website.

The FBI says people should not approach the suspects. They are considered armed and extremely dangerous.