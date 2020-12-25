Home of missing California City boys, ages 3 and 4, searched by FBI

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- The search for two missing Central California boys - ages 3 and 4 - has led police to investigate their home.The brothers, 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, were last seen Monday playing outside in their backyard in the 10700 block of Aspen Avenue in California City, according to their adoptive parents.New video shows an FBI forensic team searching outside the home.FBI agents in hazmat suits were seen on the property.Police haven't released any details about the investigation.Orrin and his younger brother Orson are both approximately 3 feet tall, weigh 30 to 40 pounds and were last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.