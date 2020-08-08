ABC7, Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp, Impossible Foods team up to fight food insecurity

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 has a longstanding commitment to fighting hunger and food insecurity, which has become even more urgent in the past few months.
We've had a lot of help in this effort from great partners, including our viewers, but we recently teamed up with football star turned social justice advocate Colin Kaepernick as a new partner.
The warehouse at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank distribution center is filled with donated food for Southern Californians in need. That includes 4,500 Impossible burger patties, a plant-based healthy-alternative meat donated by Impossible Foods.
That donation is part of our ABC7 Feed SoCal campaign and was made possible with the help of Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback who took a knee for social injustice and now works to achieve it through his Know Your Rights Camp.
"The goal for Impossible Foods and the Know Your Rights Camp is to feed one million people by the end of 2020. We're working with KABC to make sure we are addressing the various needs across the L.A. region," said Patricia Robinson of Know Your Rights Camp.
That need is always great. It has only multiplied these past five months, as more and more people struggle just to put food on the table.
"We've seen people come to our distributions and say, we've never needed food assistance before, and this is the first time they're reaching out for help, and they're so grateful to our community for providing this support," said Roger Castle with L.A. Regional Food Bank.
Last year our Feed SoCal Campaign provided 5.5 million meals to families in need. Our goal this year is to do even more but we can only do it with your generous help by donating to the food bank of your choice.
